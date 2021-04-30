Opportunities for students in water resources work

The state government has approved the ‘Unnat Maharashtra Yojana’ to make research in colleges, technical institutions and research institutions public-oriented. Under the Unnat Maharashtra Yojana, assistance will be sought from educational and research institutes for implementation, maintenance and repair of irrigation projects, canals, water supply channels, lift irrigation schemes etc implemented by the Water Resources Department.

Assistance will be sought from students-professors of reputed educational institutes to find solutions to local problems with the help of technology, and to enhance the quality of ongoing works related to civil, electrical and mechanical engineering of the Water Resources Department. Procedures have been laid down for the selection of institutions.

Some of the criteria include autonomy of the curriculum in the institute, research capacity, previous experience, available professors in various disciplines, student researchers, laboratories etc. It has been clarified that the professors-students will also be paid financially for their work.

Nature of work The nature of the work has also been decided to involve educational institutions in development work. Accordingly, by compiling survey info, data, and by analysing data, its digitization and testing, the work will be given to educational institutions to perform works like analysis, feasibility study and mapping.