Operation Godavari clean-up begins

<p>NASHIK: The work of cleaning the basin of river Godavari has been undertaken by the construction and health department of the Panchavati division of the municipal corporation. As the cleaning started on Monday, water from Ramkund, Laxmankund, and Sitakund was removed. </p>.<p>Following this, the sludge accumulated in all these ponds is being removed with the help of JCB. Between Ramkund and Sitakund, a large amount of silt, mud, bones dissolved in water, debris, clothes, stones, sand, many other abandoned items were seen to have accumulated after the water got removed. The JCB lowered into these kunds for clean-up of the basin. With the help of JCB, work is underway to remove the silt and garbage from the ponds and transport it with the help of a tractor. In the first phase, Sitakund and Ramkund are being de-silted.</p><p>Earlier after the water in Ramkund was lifted, some locals had rushed to get coins and valuables piled up at the basin. It was seen that to find the valuables, they carried sand and bones in the pots, washed them with water only to find out that if there is anything precious in it. The open stone steps of Ramkund were covered with moss, causing slipping of feet. The work of cleaning these steps is also being undertaken. Meanwhile, due to the withdrawal of water from Laxmankund, local fishermen were seen crowding at the place as, besides the stones, mud, and garbage, the presence of fish was also noticed.</p>