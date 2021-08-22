Open mall culture needs discipline, planning

Nashik: The open mall culture in the Main Road area from the Chandicha Ganpati to Gadge Maharaj statue and also from the Sadarbh Hospital to Bhadrakali Mata Mandir stretch in the central part of the city is in dire need of crowd management and discipline on the part of NMC, police and the traders as well - the role of people, customers is equally important.

There are many open shops in prime markets of Ravivar Karanja, Main Road, Saraf Bazaar, Gadge Maharaj Statue, Bhadrakali Mata Mandir, Sandarbh Seva Hospital etc. However, these places lack proper parking facilities.

To add to the woes, hawkers and vehicle owners park their vehicles in front of the shops. The police are also openly turning a blind eye to this.

There is still no concrete solution to this civic problem. As these areas attract thousands of customers every day, not only for the bikers, motorists, it is also an uphill task for the pedestrians to find a smooth passage.

Traffic jams during festivals

Nashikites celebrate festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Padva, Ganeshotsav, Eid, Ramadan, Sandal and Moharram. However, as there is no alternative route, the roads become narrow creating traffic bottlenecks during the festivities.