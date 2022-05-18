Open and distance education need of the hour: Koshyari

NASHIK: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has done an integral job by providing educational opportunities to students at the grassroots level. Open and distance education should be extended to as many students as possible, said Governor and Chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The 27th convocation ceremony of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University was held yesterday. Governor and Chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended the event online.

Koshyari added that India has a tradition of education and knowledge. Only open and distance education can extend knowledge to all sections of society. When there were no books or texts, knowledge spread through word of mouth. The open university is effectively implementing this great tradition differently through the distance education system. Only students who have graduated from an open university promote the university’s work. Governor Koshyari has also expressed the expectation that the university’s reputation will increase not only in Maharashtra but also in the country and abroad.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant stated that Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University should start educating students in the name of these great men, considering the ideals and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. He added the studies would help inculcate the character and thoughts of great personalities in society through students.