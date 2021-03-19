OPD opened at Cantonment Board High School

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP:</strong> The Out-Patient Department of Cantonment General Hospital got shifted to Cantonment Board High School on Wednesday following the hospital’s transformation into a DCHC again. Residents have expressed satisfaction as the other patients would be able to consult the doctors now. </p><p>Due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients, the hospital was turned into a Dedicated Covid Health Care Center once again with an occupancy of 80 beds. As the vaccination is being continued at the hospital, a separate gate is being created by the board for residents to get vaccinated. The main gate will get used for Covid-19 patients now. </p><p>Earlier while the hospital got turned into a DCHC for the first time, treatment of other illnesses/diseases’ was completely stopped to avoid the spread. Many residents were facing problems as they needed to visit private clinics or the district hospital. Even the board was incurring heavy losses. However, the shifting of OPD will now prove beneficial for both (residents and the board).</p>