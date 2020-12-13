Only two members in MPSC panel

Nashik: The appointments of the members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, who play an important role in the examinations, interviews and policy decisions conducted by the commission, have been delayed for two years. This has been hit to the interviews of qualified candidates for the civil engineering service. With only two members chairing the interview panel, the commission has now decided to conduct interviews through group discussions, ignoring the decision to conduct face-to-face interviews.



The State Public Service Commission has a six-member committee. However, at present the burden of the commission is on two members. Since two members retired in December 2017 and June 2018, the government has not appointed any members. The commission is chaired by a member of the panel of interviews conducted by the MPSC.



However, as the commission currently has only two members, the commission is forming two panels and conduct interviews. The results of the Civil Engineering Services Main Examination conducted by the Public Service Commission in 2019 were announced. The number of qualified candidates for this examination is around 3600. It is not possible for two panels to interview such a large number of candidates. Therefore, the commission has proposed group discussion for candidates by forming small groups.



At present there are only two members, Gavai as chairman and Meshram as member. The members of the Commission are a constitutional post and are appointed by the Governor. The names are recommended by the Chief Minister. The Mahavikas Aghadi government has already received applications for membership od commission. It is expected that decision about the appointment of members will be taken soon.