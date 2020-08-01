Only 67% rainfall than total average in July

NASHIK :

The erratic rainfall is being witnessed this year in Nashik district. The average rainfall has not been recorded yet in the western belt of tehsils like Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth and Surgana. The western belt though is known for heavy rainfall zone.

The drought-prone Baglan, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Chandwad and Deola talukas have received above average rainfall. Considering the district, out of the total average of July, only 67% rainfall has been received this season. This has raised concerns in the district.

June and July are the two rainy months. The rainfall in the district in these two months did not even reach its average. Due to lack of rains in many places, farmers in the district are really worried.

The tehsil of Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth and Surgana which fall in western belt receive heavy rainfall every year.

The drought-ridden situation is most likely in the eastern part of the district. Heavy rains in the western region quench the thirst of Nashik city and Mumbai.

However, this year the rainfall in these talukas is less than every year. These talukas are known for paddy cultivation. However, due to lack of rains, paddy crop is also in danger.

In Malegaon, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Baglan and Deola, which are known to be drought-prone areas, rainfall has been registered more than the annual average.

Two months of the rainy season have come to an end and good rains are expected in August and September. The rains are expected to intensify in the near future. Only then the crops will be revived and the problem of drinking water will be solved.