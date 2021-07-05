Only 26% water storage in Gangapur dam complex

NASHIK: Due to unsatisfactory rainfall in the district, the percentage of water stock in the Gangapur dam complex is dropping. The Gangapur dam complex has only 26 per cent water till Monday, as per district administration records. At the same time last year, the dam complex had water storage of up to 30 per cent. Currently, water to various parts in the rural area of the district is supplying through water tankers.

The district administration has utilized 32 tankers to quench the thirst of villages and farms. The meteorological department had predicted that the monsoon would arrive earlier, but the district did not receive satisfactory rainfall even after the month of June has ended. Seeing this, the concern of the district administration has increased.

Drought intensity in the district is relatively low due to satisfactory rainfall over the last two years. The tehsils like Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri are also waiting for rain. Unfortunately, with the high rainfall at starting of June and predictions of early monsoon, the farmers started sowing in most of the parts. But, after 15 to 20 days of rainfall, the dry patch has arrived throughout the district.

Now, the farmers are in fear of double sowing. Due to dry patch of rains, rivers and streams have dried up and as a result, water storage in the dam is rapidly declining. At present, the dams in the district have 27% water storage. The five dams have only 10 per cent water storage, while the Nagasakya and Manikpunj dams in the Girna valley have dried up. If the rain turns its back in July too the water storage in the dam will deplete further.

Therefore, water scarcity cannot be ruled out. Due to this, Nashikites are worried about water cuts. The water supply crisis in the district has started in March. Tankers are used to supply water to rural areas. However, there has been no water shortage since the last two years due to good rainfall; However, the district is still waiting for good rainfall. Satisfactory rains are expected in July. If this month goes without rains, eight to ten tehsils cf the district may face water shortage.

At present the dams in the district have 27% water storage. The five dams have only 10 per cent water storage, while the Nagasakya and Manikpunj dams in the Girna valley have dried up. If the rains turn its back in July too the water storage in the dam will deplete further. Therefore, water scarcity cannot be ruled out. Due to this, Nashikites are worried about water cut. The water supply crisis in the district has started from March.

Tankers are used to supply water to rural areas. However, there has been no water shortage since the last two years due to good rainfall; However, the district is still waiting for good rainfall. Satisfactory rains are expected in July. If this month goes without rains, eight to ten tehsils cf the district may face water shortage.