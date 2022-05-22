Only 16,000 workers in district under rozgar yojana

NASHIK: The number of workers working under the Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Act in the district has declined to 16,000 in 2022, compared to 58,000 workers last year. One of the reasons for the decline is the scorching heat and rising temperatures the district is witnessing this year.

Last year, as many faced a financial crunch due to the pandemic, the number of workers working under the scheme was high. However, the number witnessed a decline this year. As the temperatures have witnessed a slight decline, the number of workers is expected to increase with time.

The Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Act came into force in Maharashtra in 1977. These schemes were being funded by the state government. In 2005, Central Government enacted the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act across India. In 2009, it was renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

At present, there are two major schemes under this act in the state. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Central Government guarantees 100 days of employment per family and provides funds for 100 days per family-wage expenditure.

The state government bears the financial burden of labour cost for every 100 days of labour per family. Also, personal benefit plans are implemented as reimbursement plans on a grant basis. Jawahar or Dhadak Irrigation Well Scheme and Orchard Plantation Scheme are being included under the yojana.

There are 32 types of works in the district, including nursery, tree planting, well refilling, sludge removal, toilets, house and dam constructions, and others, available under the scheme.

Taluka wise workers