Online portal to demand Remdesivir

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: While the district needs on an average 10,000 vials of Remdesivir per day, it receives only 1,000 to 1,500, which is only 10% of the requirement. The district administration has launched an online portal for the proper distribution of these available injections. Hospitals can now apply for it directly. The new portal will also provide information on the availability of beds and oxygen beds. </p>.<p>Currently, there are 42,242 active patients in the district. The number of patients on oxygen and ventilator is also high. There are also no beds left in the hospital. To add to the woes, the number of critical patients is growing rapidly. At the same time, the need for Remdesivir injection is also increasing. But Remdesivir is not available to such a large extent. At present, the Nashik district is being supplied Remdesivir by seven manufacturing companies. </p><p>Each company has been allotted a daily quota of 1400 injections in the district. That means the administration needs to get approximately 10,000 injection supplies. But it is getting an average of 1000-1500 Remdesivir. As many as 1,500 injections were received on Monday. However, it was difficult to get that much on Tuesday. How to coordinate the distribution of the drug in the midst of short supply was the question. </p><p>To find the way out, an email facility has been launched. Tehsildar was first made the head of the coordination centre. After that, seeing the increasing workload, the responsibility was handed over to the Deputy Collector. It has also appointed some doctors. But since there is no supply, the district administration has to work hard while providing injections to the needy.</p>