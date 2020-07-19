Online portal helps distribute 36,368 certificates

NASHIK :

Taking advantage of an online portal launchrd by the district administration to ease and speed up distribution of various certificates including academic, as many as 36,368 certificates have so far been distributed in the last three months in the district, while 9,824 applications are pending and the administration has expressed confidence that they will be sorted out soon.

Due to the corona crisis, the administration authorities had made available an online portal facility for general public and students to avoid rush at the district collector's office to get educational and other necessary certificates.

Every year educational and other certificates are provided by Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra (Setu). But due to the pandemic, these centres have been closed for the last three months.

Meanwhile for the convenience of the people especially the students, the government had launched online facility for distribution of different certificates.

Now as the results of 12th standard have been declared, students have now started submitting applications online to obtain various academic certificates for further admission.

Many students who had applied for online certificates before the results have now certificates in hand.

But now, after the results, the number of applications is increasing compared to the number of applications received during the Corona period. The number of applications has increased since June 15.

So far, 46,192 applications have been received since April 1. These applications have been received on the Aaple Sarkar portal through Sangram Kendra, CAC, and MahaOnline.

"Out of which 36,368 certificates have so far been distributed with record distribution of 24,157 income certificates and 4,166 caste certificates.

Out of the total applications, 9,824 applications are pending," said deputy collector Dr. Arvind Anturlikar. Meanwhile, tehsildars have now appointed independent staff to issue certificates.

Applications received for certificates:

* Nationality and domicile - 5930

* Agricultural - 43

* Affidavit - 1173

* Caste certificate - 6098

* Residence certificate - 117

Income certificate - 29,455

* Women labour certificate - 11

* Non-creamy layer - 3163

* Marginal landholders - 44

* Solvency certificate - 12

* Temporary residence certificate - 125

* 30% Women rerservation certificate - 21