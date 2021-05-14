Online option revives hopes for jewellers, realtors

NASHIK: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion to buy Gold. People purchase gold on this day as it is considered to be a sign of health, wealth and fortune. The bullion market will not witness the buying fervour as seen every year (barring the last year too) on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya that falls today this year.

However, the saraf bodies said that jewellers will to take the digital route to explore the possibility of selling. Historically, the price of Gold has increased during this time and there are only fewer cases when the prices have consolidated or moved sideways. The brokerage firms on the other hand maintains a bullish stance on Gold. The post budget prices correction is a good level to enter once again for and immediate targets towards Rs 50,000 and eventually hitting new highs of Rs 56,500 and above over the next 12-15 months.

With the coronavirus pandemic at its peak, one may look to buy Gold online. All major brands are selling Gold online. One can also buy Gold from payment wallets or under Gold Rush scheme of the Stockholding Corporation of India. Meanwhile, real estate developers are looking forward to the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, considered to be auspicious for new beginnings, today and ensuing weekend to push housing sales with various offers including the absorption of stamp duty on behalf of homebuyers.

The second wave of COVID-19, which has hit India is causing a wide surge of infections. the district is already under strict restrictions for the next 10 days in a bid to defeat the second wave of the virus. The economic activity in the district has been hit hard due to the second wave of pandemic and some important sectors have already started impacting due to the prevailing situation. It has already put the brakes on the recovery of the real estate sector which is the second largest employment generator.

After the discontinuation of stamp duty benefit by the government of Maharashtra, the real estate sector which had witnessed a strong revival in the last two quarters is now looking forward to the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya to keep the sales momentum going. While at every household, the occasion will be a homely affair due to the strict lockdown restrictions. “’Kara-Keli’ are ready for sale, but due to the lockdown, customer response is low.

It has become difficult to earn the profit and recover from expenses,” said a street vendor. It is an important day that is usually celebrated by women in Maharashtra by participating and performing in HaldiKumkum. This celebration will be subdued this year as people will prefer to be at home and follow the norms.