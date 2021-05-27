Online meet discusses yoga for children

NASHIK: Mayor Satish Kulkarni had organIsed an online meeting in key presence of Yoga Vidyadham Gurukul founder and Yog Maharshi Dr Vishwasrao Mandlik and pediatricians in the medical field with the view that children should not be at risk in the possible third wave of Corona and their immunity should be enhanced.

While planning was being done at various levels through the municipal corporation, there was a discussion on what measures should be taken in case of any problem to the children. The experts opined that regular inhalation produces nitric oxide.

However, due to the large number of corona germs, the amount of nitric oxide in the body is not enough. For this, long breathing can be accompanied by wheezing (Bhramari), which produces large  amounts of nitric oxide, which helps prevent contagious diseases like Covid from infection. Children above 4 years of age can be taught to breathe as much as they can (5 minutes is enough) for sighing, Anulom Vilom, Bhramari and Omkar recite.

We can also teach Kapalbhati to children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Also, teaching sun salutation (Surya Namaskar) to children above the age of 6 will help in boosting their immunity, they said. Similarly, different types of yoga can be taught for 6 to 12 years of age and for different ages of 12 to 18 years. Children above the age of 10 can be trained in Jalneti type of yoga exercise. It can be performed with a lukewarm water mixed with Saindhav salt.

Also, Yoganidra is everyone’s favourite exercise and it helps in reducing stress. It takes time for everyone to practice yoga and doing various asanas, Bhramari, Shavasana, Yognidra and Pranayama during the Corona period can help prevent the spread of the disease. Such views were shared in the virtual meeting. While doing this, the responsibility of the parents is big and there is a need to create awareness among the children. This was stated by Dr Mandlik at the meeting.

A video of what special care should be taken of the children will be prepared and given to the school management. Arrangement will be made to reach out to each parent. There will also be separate guidelines on what parents should take care of in the case of home isolation of infected children, informed by Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

He said that it is the responsibility of school administrators to reach out to parents through schools. Yoga teacher Prof Raj Sinnarkar, Prof Nilesh Wagh, Yoga teacher Chaitanya Kulkarni, Tushar Vispute, Purushottam Sawant, Naturopathy expert Taslima Sheikh, pediatrician Hemant Patil, Reena Rathi and NMC biologist Dr Rajendra Trimbake were presen