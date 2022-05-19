Online job fair to generate employment

NASHIK: To mark Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center, Nashik, has organised “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rozgar Melava” online from May 23 to 26. Those interested should take advantage of this online job fair, appealed Anisa Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner, District Skills Development Department.

The industrial establishments in the district need manpower and local unemployed candidates need work. For the purpose, this facility is being made available under one roof by organising online job fair for employers and job aspiring candidates.

The interviews will be conducted through mobile phones, video conferencing, and other social media apps. Candidates who have not yet registered for the service plan can do so at www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in. Or android mobile users should register by downloading the Mahaswayam app from the Play Store.

After registration, candidates can apply for vacant posts as per eligibility. If the candidates fulfill the required documents and criteria as per the post submitted, then the selection of the candidates will be done by the interviewers through mobile interview.

Employers interested in recruitment should notify General, EPP, Apprentices etc. vacancies on Nashik Online Job Fire-2 (2022-23) by clicking on the option “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair” on Mahaswayam web portal. Also, the demand for this manpower should be made free on the web portal of the advertisement and publicity department.

For more information, employers and candidates should contact on 0253-2993321 during office hours. Assistant Commissioner Tadvi has appealed to the employers and unemployed candidates to participate in the online job fair.