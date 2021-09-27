Online job fair from today

NASHIK: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Fair has been organized online from 27th to 30th September through District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center. Interviews of registered candidates are scheduled to be conducted by video conference as well as by mobile or telephone. Guidance will be given on the topic of ‘Employment Opportunities in Wine Spirit and Hospitalization’.

Due to the unlock, the government has allowed industrial establishments, businesses and industries to start work subject to certain conditions. Companies have organized online job fairs for employers and job-seeking candidates as industrial establishments feel the need for manpower and local unemployed candidates.

Meanwhile, employment opportunities are available for eligible candidates like SSC, HSC, ITI, Graduate and other in the fair. Appeal has been made to participate in the job fair by giving online interviews, informed AL Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner, Skill Development.

227 vacancies

Posts of 3 nominated companies have been received for the job fair. These include WNS Global Services-Apprentice-10, Shraddha Motor Industrial: Fitter (8), Welder (8), Electrician (1) and Datamatics Global Services: BCom and BBA-100, MCom and MBA-100.