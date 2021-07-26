Online job fair from today

NASHIK: In order to provide employment to the registered candidates in the district, on behalf of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center, a five-day Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Online Employment Fair has been organized from today, July 26 to 30. 254 vacancies will be filled online to provide employment to the registered candidates in the district.

An online job fair has been organized accordingly. Online interviews will be conducted through video conference, mobile, telephone. Guidance on ‘Opportunities in Optional Trade Apprenticeship’ has been organized for the candidates who wish to participate in the fair today at 3 pm.

The programme will telecast live on the official Nashik Skill Facebook page of the office.

Vacancies in various industries