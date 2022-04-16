Online job fair from April 26

The industrial establishments in the district need manpower and local unemployed candidates for work. For this, this facility is being made available under one umbrella by organising online job fair for employers and job aspiring candidates.

The interviews will be conducted through mobile phones, video conferencing, Skype, WhatsApp etc. Candidates who have not yet registered for the service plan should register on the website www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in or Android mobile holders by downloading the app mahaswayam.

After registration, candidates can apply for vacant posts as per eligibility. If the candidates are fulfilling the required documents and criteria as per the post submitted, then the selection of the candidates will be done by the employers through mobile interview.

Employers interested in recruitment should notify General, EPP, Apprentice etc. vacancies on Nashik Online Job Fire-1 (2022-23) by clicking on the option “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fire” on Mahaswayam web portal. Assistant Commissioner Tadvi has appealed that the online job fair should be attended by a large number of aspiring employers and unemployed candidates.