Online exam facility for disabled students

NASHIK: The disabled students can now give the online examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The university has set up an online examination system to facilitate blind students to take examinations through text-to-audio technology. A total of 676 blind students of various courses from colleges affiliated with the university are registered for the examination.

Blind students are offered two options by the university, namely taking a scribe for the exam or twenty minutes extra time. However, in the Corona period, some students said that they wanted to take the exam just like other students With this stand of students, the university faced the issue of accessibility. It was a big task to change the system for online examinations according to accessibility.

However, since the task of taking the examinations is with the foundation of the university itself, necessary changes were made for accessibility and the options of questions and answers in the online question paper were introduced to the students in an audio format. Primarily, Yuvraj Zanjde, one of the students who requested to take the examination himself, was tested on an experimental basis.

The examination was successfully completed and the result was ready. The student expressed his happiness by sending a text message saying that he was able to take the examination himself. University’s Examination and Evaluation Boards, director Mahesh Kakade said that there were a lot of difficulties in taking the examinations due to the outbreak of Corona. Now that the university’s examination system has become helpful, blind students have become self-sufficient.