Online darshan facility at Saptashrungi Garh

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Goddess Kalika, Saptashrungi, Goddess Renuka and all other fairs which is organized every year during Navratri festival have been cancelled this time in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.</p>.<p>Temple trusts have made facility of online darshan available. Devotees should take darshn online, urged temple trusts and district administration.</p><p>The temple trusts of Goddess Sapatashrungi, Kalika and Renuka have made the online facility available to take darshan of the Goddesses. Devotees will not be allowed to visit the temples.</p><p>There will be tight security in the premises of these temples. No one can take darshan of the Goddesses by visiting the temples. There will also be no permission for private vehicles at Saptashrungi Garhj.</p><p>Passes have been issued to locals to go the Saptashrungi Garh. If they found carrying devotees, an action will be taken against them, warned the District Collector.</p>