Online classes for Class XI start

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>Although there is still no definite idea about the admission process for the 11th standard, online classes have now started for all the 11th standard students in all the three disciplines of Science, Commerce and Arts. Students will be required to pre-register for it.</p>.<p>The court's decision on Maratha reservation has stalled the admission process. Before the second round, the admission process of the 11th class has been stopped and out of 14.31 lakh students in the state who have filled the admission form of the 11th class, 11.51 lake students have got college in the first round.</p><p>However, 2. 79 lakh students have not got admission in any college yet. <br><br>There is uncertainty as to when the next round of proceedings will begin, and whether the first round will remain. Therefore, even the college of the admitted students has not started. Eleventh online classes for these students have started from November 2. <br><br>Junior college teachers will take this classes. Students can start their studies in the branch of their choice even if they have not been admitted to any college.<br><br>Pre-registration has been made mandatory for this. Once the students register, they will be sent the schedule and details of schedule through mobile messages and e-mails.</p>.<p><em><strong>Free of cost online facility <br></strong><br>For online classes, students have to register at <ins><a href="http://covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh/" rel="nofollow">http://covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh/</a></ins>. Upon registration, students will be provided with online class schedule and required details via email, mobile number.</em></p><p><em>Schedule of classes for Marathi and English medium of Arts, Commerce, Science will be started free of cost through online (YouTube Live).</em></p>