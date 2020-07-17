Online class for Std Ist to VIIIth for only 45 minutes

NASHIK :

New guidelines on digital education have been released by the Union Ministry of Manpower Development on how to provide online education. Guidance on screen time is given while imparting digital education. Information on how to overcome mental-physical stress is also given.

The 'Pradnyata' or Wisdom guidelines contain guidelines for teaching online education in eight main steps. These include Plan, Review, Arrange, Guide, Talk, Assign, Track, Appreciate, Special instructions on these important steps and how to implement them.

Rather than thinking about schooling as it was in the past; during the Coronavirus outbreak, it is important to stay at home and think different options on how to provide quality education to students online.

Therefore, these guidelines should be given from the point of view of the students who are learning, a roadmap or some issues should be given while teaching through online, digital medium and these guidelines are being given to make online education more quality.

The online screen time for pre-primary classes is half an hour, one and a half hours for students in classes Ist to VIIIst, and three hours for students in Classes IXth to XIIth.

Relaxation for teachers too

It also said that teachers should not be given the task of conducting online classes as it would put stress on them. Teachers' children will also have online schools. They may need to use a computer or a phone to plan their work. It has been suggested that a teacher should not be required to take online classes for more than 2 or 3 hours a day.

Online education is becoming a serious concern for students with disabilities. The National Open School has developed e-literature for such students. Sign language videos have been produced for deaf students. Options have also been made available for blind students.

Class time limit

* Online class time limit for pre-primary students is fixed at a maximum of 30 minutes per day. This class is expected to take place in the presence of parents.

* Students from Standard Ist to VIIIth are allowed to take one subject class for 30 to 45 minutes and two classes a day.

* For students of Standard IXth to XIIth standard, one class of 30 to 45 minutes is allowed to take 4 classes a day.

* Students are to be given 5 to 10 minutes between two hours.