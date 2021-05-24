Online Bhagur Darshan to mark Veer Savarkar Jayanti

DEOLALI CAMP: On the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar alias Tatyasaheb Savarkar, various activities have been organised online in Bhagur. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Group has been organising Bhagur Darshan programme for the last four years. Under this initiative, Savarkar lovers are informed about the importance of those places in Bhagur related to Savarkar’s life. On May 28, day-long events are organised.

However, considering the outbreak of Corona since last year, the group will be showing Bhagur Darshan online through Facebook and YouTube this year as well so as not to disappoint Nashikites and Savarkar supporters who come to Bhagur to celebrate Savarkar’s birth anniversary.

For this, the group has made a video informing about an arrangement to come to Savarkar Memorial from Nashik and Nashik Road, information about all the important places in Bhagur including Balaji temple, Savarkar Memorial, Laxminarayan temple, Savarkar complex, ancient Mahadev temple, village goddess, Shriram temple, school where Savarkar brothers imparted their primary education and Shri Khanderao Maharaj temple with idols of Ashtabhuja Devi.

Last year, a similar clip was circulated on social media for the Savarkar lovers who could not come to Bhagur due to the lockdown. Over 4500 Savarkar lovers from all over the country had responded to it. This year too, such a clip is being made and aired. However, the group has appealed to as many Savarkar lovers as possible to take advantage of this.

Elocution competition for rural youth

An online oratory competition has also been organised for the Bhagur, Deolali Camp and the surrounding rural areas to give a boost to the artistic talents of the students as well as the youth who are interested in oratory. The competition is being held online. Today (May 24th) is the last day. The results will be announced on 28th May. Manoj Kuwar, Mangesh Markad, Prashant Loya, Yogesh Burke, Pramod Ambekar, Vijay Ghodekar, Sambhaji Deshmukh, Santosh Mojad, Akash Nehre, Saurabh Kulkarni, Bhushan Kapase, Sarthak Markad, Sanskar Markad are working hard amid Covid protocol.