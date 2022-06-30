Online application process begins

NASHIK: Online application process for various undergraduate, post-graduate and diploma or certificate courses for the academic year 2022-23 is underway at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to join SPPU can register themselves online through the official website of SPPU which is unipune.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the programmes till 12 July 2022. However, the last date of the application process with a late fee is 17 July 2022. Aspirants will have to clear the entrance examination to qualify for getting admission. The university has issued the examination schedule of the entrance tests for different programmes on their official site.

As per the official notification, the admit card or hall ticket will be released five days before the examination process. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website by using their Login IDs and Passwords. They will require to carry the admit card to get entry to the examination hall at the time of the test.