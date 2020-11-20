Online 7/12 extracts of all villages soon: Thorat

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> Out of 1,978 revenue villages in the district, 7/12 extract of 1,975 villages are available online. The technical issues related to the remaining three villages will be removed at the government level and soon those villages will also be included in the online 7/12 extract system.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the work of digitization and computerization of 7/12 is in progress in the district. Thorat was speaking at a revenue review meeting held on Thursday in the central hall of the District Collectorate. </p><p>Thorat said that appropriate measures should be taken so that the cases wouldn't be pending and the citizens will no longer be bothered by the pending e - misappropriation cases. It is also a good thing that the work on e-rights system has been successfully followed up under the Service Guarantee Act, he said. </p><p>Considering the crowds in the markets during the cold and Diwali period, there are fears of an increase in the outbreak of the Corona cases. Therefore, the number of patients is likely to increase in the next five to six days. The district administration should take proper care in this regard, he cautioned.</p><p> The ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign found nearly 2.5 lakh comorbid people in the district and they should be examined and treated so as to prevent the spread of Corona, Thorat said. District Collector Mandhare gave detailed information about the revenue matters of the district.</p><p>He informed about the computerization of Satbara, implementation of the Service Guarantee Act covering 101 services in the district, preparation of administration in the context of possible second wave of Coronavirus, and action taken in Maharajasva Abhiyan.</p><p>Regarding Corona, the district has a mortality rate of 1.65 per cent and a recovery rate of 95 per cent. It ranks 30th among other districts in the state in terms of mortality. The number of infected people in the district has been declining in the last few days. The district also has an abundant supply of Remdesivir and oxygen. Also, due to Diwali and increasing cold, the incidence of the corona is likely to increase. Mandhare cautioned.</p><p>On the occasion, MLC Dr. Sudhir Tambe, Hiraman Khoskar, Saroj Ahire, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Arjun Chikhale, Additional District Collector Datta Prasad Nade, Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode and Deputy District Collector Dr. Arvind Anturlikar were present.</p>.<div><blockquote>As letters are being sent by post to serve notices in various cases, an innovative initiative of sending notices through WhatsApp is being launched soon in Nashik district to save time.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- District Collector Suraj Mandhare</span></div>