Online 7/12 extracts of all villages soon: Thorat
Deshdoot Times

Online 7/12 extracts of all villages soon: Thorat

Remaining three villages also to go online
Geetika Sachdev
balasaheb thorat
whatsapp
Rural Villagers
COVID-19
Collector Suraj Mandhare
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com