Deshdoot Times

Onion prices fall by 50%

Rs 2000-Rs 2500 per quintal
Onion prices fall by 50%
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
apmc
Onion prices
Red Summer Onion
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com