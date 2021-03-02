Onion prices fall by 50%

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The onion prices fell by 50% on Monday at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee due to the arrival of summer onion at market committees in the state and the country. As onion is receiving the price of around Rs 2000-Rs 2500 per quintal now, it got sold for Rs 4000 per quintal last week. The onion prices are falling as summer onion is arriving in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. </p>.<p>A total of 56,000 quintals of red onion had arrived at Lasalgaon APMC last week. It had received minimum prices as Rs 900 per quintal, the maximum price of Rs 4390 per quintal, and an average price of Rs 3004 per quintal. On the other, summer onion had fetched minimum price as Rs 911 per quintal, Rs 4220 per quintal as a maximum price, and Rs 2684 per quintal as on an average price. </p><p>Comparing to last week, the onion prices got crashed by Rs 1,000 per quintal on Monday. Red onion received a minimum price of Rs 1100 per quintal, while Rs 2840 per quintal as a maximum price and Rs 2300 per quintal as an average price. The summer onion fetched a minimum price of Rs 1000 per quintal, Rs 2951 per quintal as a maximum price, and Rs 2350 per quintal as an average price. </p><p>Meanwhile, onion growers are stating that the red onion crop got severely hit by unseasonal rain, and they are currently receiving a very meagre price for their produce. Onion had received price as Rs 4000 per quintal last week. As the onion is currently getting a price of Rs 2000-Rs 2200 per quintal, the central government should provide its attention to this and offer a minimum support price for it, they demanded.</p>