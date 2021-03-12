Onion prices drop

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The onion prices have plummeted due to various reasons such as the increasing Covid-19 cases, increasing supply of summer onions and low demand. The price of onion has come down to Rs. 1300-1400 per quintal. The onion growers are worried due to the fall in onion prices. </p>.<p>There is a low demand for onions in Maharashtra due to the arrival of onions from other states at various market committees in the district, so the onion is now getting half price than it received on March 1. Demand for onion in Maharashtra has been relatively low due to the arrival of onion on large scale from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata. As a result, the prices have plummeted. </p><p>Due to the rise in prices in meantime, farmers are bringing raw onion for sale. There are also restrictions on weddings and other events. Due to rising Covid-19 cases in many districts, the administration has tightened restrictions, the demand for onions from hotels has lowered. At Lasalgaon main market, red onion is fetching a minimum price of Rs. 500 per quintal, an average of Rs. 1351, a maximum of Rs. 1430, while summer onion is receiving a minimum price of Rs. 900 per quintal, an average of Rs. 1250 and a maximum of Rs 1372.</p><p>"Onion prices have come down sharply, and onion growers cannot meet the production cost due to this. Due to the central government’s policy, Indian onions do not get permanent foreign customers. The price of onion has come down to less than Rs 1,000 per quintal in the last few days. Onion growers, who have already been hit hard by unseasonal rains, hailstorm and bogus seeds." -Bharat Dighole, founder president, Maharashtra Onion Growers Association</p>