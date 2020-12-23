Onion prices drop

<p><strong>NASHIIK</strong>: The onion prices have dropped by Rs 1700 in the last eight days. The onion prices are falling as the red onion is arriving in the market. The average prices of red onion have dropped to Rs 1400 per quintal. Its price was Rs 3100 per quintal on December 12. Onion growers are worried over the falling prices of onion. Onion prices have dropped on a large scale at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee. The prices increased in the state after Diwali. However, they are declining for the last few days. Onion from Turkey and Egypt have also arrived in the market. Onion growers are enraged as government inaction over the lifting of ban on onion exports even though onion prices are falling.</p>.<p><strong>Prices of onion on an average</strong></p><ul><li><p>Dec 12 – Rs 3100 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 15 – Rs 2750 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 16 – Rs 2450 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 17 – Rs 2450 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 18 – Rs 1950 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 19 – Rs 1800 per quintal </p></li><li><p>Dec 20 – Rs 1400 per quintal</p></li></ul>