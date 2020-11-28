Onion prices continue to fall in district

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The onion prices continue to fall in the Nashik district. Agriculture produce market committees including the Lasalgaon market committee, are witnessing a fall in the prices of summer and red onions. Comparing to last Friday, the maximum prices of summer onion fell by Rs. 1700 per quintal, while average prices by Rs. 1900. </p>.<p>The maximum prices of red onion fell by Rs. 1100 per quintal, while average prices by Rs. 1050. The summer onion last Friday received minimum prices as Rs. 1,000 per quintal, while the maximum price of Rs. 5051. It had received an average price of Rs. 4400 per quintal. </p><p>It received Rs. 900 as minimum prices on November 27, while Rs. 3360 as maximum prices and Rs. 2500 as an average price. On the other, red onion had received a maximum price of Rs. 702 per quintal last Friday, while Rs 5001 as maximum prices and an average price of Rs 4300. It, on November 27, received minimum prices of Rs. 1,000, while Rs. 3900 as maximum prices and Rs. 3250 as an average price. </p><p>The farmers have expressed their displeasure over falling onion prices. A total of 13,565 quintals of onion arrived on Friday at Lasalgaon APMC by a total of 1214 vehicles. The prices of onion are falling as the quality of stored summer onion is degrading due to weather change.</p>