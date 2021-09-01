Onion growers seek relief of Rs 30/kg

NASHIK: Onion growers in Maharashtra are suffering huge financial losses as onion prices have been falling sharply for the last two months. A statement was issued to the Deola tehsildar on behalf of the onion growers’ association, demanding that the state government, with the help of the central government, should purchase onions at the rate of Rs 30 per kg.

At the current rate of onion, it has become difficult to cover the cost of production. In the hope of getting prices, the farmers have stockpiled large quantities of onions. However, the rate of rot and weight loss of stored onions has increased. Onion prices have come down sharply to Rs 11-15 per kg. As a result, a wave of outrage has erupted among onion growers across the state.