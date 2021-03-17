Onion growers now fight for new MSP

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Seeking a rate of Rs 30/kg, farmers on Monday launched ‘Aapla Kanda Aaplach Bhav’ (Our onion, our price) campaign from Lasalgaon under the aegis of Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association. Bharat Dighole, Founder President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association, while interacting with onion growers at Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, explained the nature and direction of the campaign. </p>.<p>While onion production costs Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 per acre, farmers’ onions fetch less than the cost of production in all the market committees across the state except for one or two months every year. At the same time, unseasonal rains, hailstorms, heavy rains, bogus onion seeds and sometimes drought are the major causes of onion damage in the field. </p><p>After overcoming all these crises and producing onion with great difficulty, the farmers are always facing financial loss as they are getting lower rates than the cost of production in the market committee. In addition, due to the austerity measures taken by the Central Government towards onion exports, it has not been possible to get a permanent market for domestic onion in the global market till date and there is no concrete onion policy in the country. </p><p>Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association representing the state will raise demand to fix onion price at a minimum of Rs. 30 per kg under the ‘Aapla Kanda Aaplach Bhav’ campaign. For this, a demand will be made to the state and central government. A detailed written demand report will be submitted to all the major market committees in the state by contacting onion growers and in other states also under this campaign explaining why it is necessary to fix a minimum of Rs 30 per kg onion price. </p><p>Giving more information about the campaign, Bharat Dighole said that onion growers used to be unorganised while the price of everything in the country Onion growers now fight for new MSP was being decided by the growers. So far there has been no smart and consistent fight over onion prices. However, under the leadership of the association, onion growers in the state are now uniting and will continue to fight till the government pays a minimum price of Rs 30 per kg for onion. </p><p>Awareness of onion growers will be continuously spread in the state and in the country. Leaders of all political parties, MLAs, MPs Ministers, former MLAs, union ministers, chief ministers will meet in person and demand Rs. 30 per kg for onion. Members Mahesh Thakre, Somnath Gite, Vilas Daund, Ravindra Pagar, Gaurilal Patil, Sajan Sanap, Waliba Gaikwad of the association were present on this occasion.</p>