Onion growers association writes to CM Shinde

Due to an increase in the cost of labour, fertilisers, seeds, and fuel, the farmers aren’t able to recover their production cost from this market price. The production cost of the onion crop is Rs 22 to Rs 25 per kg, and the farmers get only half their price.

Therefore, the Maharashtra government should immediately provide a subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal to onion growers to cover their financial loss. Also, the state government should follow up with the central government to arrange for maximum export of onion crops.

Also, as the NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) halted the purchase of onions as their target was met, they now plan to bring their stock to the local markets. This step will affect the farmers adversely. Therefore, the state government should coordinate with the central government and promote onion export instead of bringing their stock to the local markets.