Onion farmer duped by trader

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Panchavati police have arrested a suspect from Bhiwandi on suspicion of cheating an onion grower from Deola taluka. The suspect has been identified as Ijaz Usman Mansuri. An onion grower from Matane in Deola, Nanaji Nimba Salve (58), had come to Nashik on Wednesday evening to sell 29. 45 quintals (60 sacks) of onions in a pickup truck as per the discussion with trader Ijaz Mansuri. </p>.<p>The suspect called him at Sharad Chandra Pawar Market Yard on Peth Road. The onion got traded in front of Munna Trading Company at Rs 27 per kg. However, the suspect assured that he would pay Rs 58,500 at the rate of Rs 20 per kg. Onions got unloaded at a warehouse there. A bill was also made, but the suspect fled without paying for the onions. </p><p>Farmer Salve called him, but his mobile was switched off, and Salve rushed to the market again. By then, the onions were also missing. As soon as he came to know about the fraud, Salve rushed to the Panchavati police station late at night and lodged a case against the suspect. </p><p>Police sub-inspector Satyawan Pawar of Panchavati crime investigation squad, police constable Vilas Charoskar, and Nitin Jagtap, with the help of sub-inspector, technical analysis branch, Desale, and Ramnath Patil, skillfully started the investigation even though there was no whereabouts of the suspect.</p><p>They learned that his name was Ijaz Usman Mansuri, and after getting his mobile number and checking his location with the help of the technical branch, it showed him in Gujarat, Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi. The team searched for him and arrested him from Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday. He has also been convicted of similar offenses in Malegaon, Satana, Kannada-Aurangabad. The further investigation is on under sub-inspector Giri.</p>