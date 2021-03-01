One-way traffic to be allowed on Panchavati Karanja-Nimani route

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: One-way traffic will be allowed on the Panchavati KaranjaNimani bus stand route on the backdrop of development works by Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited. The road will be dug up to 144 metres in the Panchavati Karanja area for this purpose. Only traffic heading to the Nimani bus stand will be allowed on the route. </p>.<p>The city traffic branch has issued a notification regarding this. Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited is doing various development works in the Panchavati area in phases. As a part of this, work to construct underground sewage is being undertaken. Given this, traffic on Swami Vivekanand stretch next to hotel Manas will be shut and one-way traffic will be allowed there. </p><p>Residents of the area should park their vehicles in campus of the old building of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the notification has stated. Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited will appoint six wardens on this route. The traffic branch has also instructed Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited to put up barricades in the area.</p><p><strong>Ramkund parking lot to be shut for 60 days</strong></p><p>Underground sanitation line and monsoon sewage line from Ramkund to Ahilyadevi Holkar bridge will be constructed. Therefore, traffic heading from Ramkund to a parking lot near the Holkar bridge will be completely shut. The traffic in this area will be shut for the next 60 days, the notification by the city traffic branch has mentioned. The traffic on this route is diverting to the north and eastern entry side of Kalaram temple, Malviya Chowk, Katya Maruti Chowk and Sardar Chowk. It has been appealed that devotees visiting the Ramkund area should park their vehicles on the old vegetable ground and Gauri ground.</p>