One Village, One Day initiative: MSEDCL starts waiver scheme for farmers

Nashik : The electricity bill waiver scheme was implemented on 5th February at Matane in Deola taluka on behalf of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company under the ‘One Village, One Day’ campaign. The Government of Maharashtra is implementing a waiver scheme for farmers in three years in a phased manner.

Under this scheme, 50% of the total electricity bill will be permanently waived in the first year. 30% waiver will be given in the second year and 20% in the third year. “We are working at the village level to benefit the farmers,” said J B Deore, assistant engineer at Deola Electricity Distribution Company.

At this time, the farmers of Matane paid 50% of the arrears and the remaining bills were waived. The villagers got relief by paying their power bills. MSEDCL Assistant Engineer Deore, staff Sagar Thorat, Sarpanch Bhausaheb Aher, Sanjay Aher, Sandeep Thube, Hari Aher, ex-serviceman Bhausaheb Aher, Kailas Aher and villagers were present in large numbers.