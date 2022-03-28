One recovery, zero new cases in district

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr. Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik District witnessed zero Covid-19 cases on Monday (March 28, 2022). The total number of positive cases in the district currently stands at 4,76,002. A total of 14 patients are undergoing treatment at present in the district. The positivity rate of the district was recorded at zero per cent, thus providing relief to residents.

As one patient recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,67,089. Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 2,72,776, while the recovery number stands at 2,68,662. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients was registered at 1,77,099, while recovered patients touched 1,72,790. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 13,882, while the recovered tally stands at 13,518. The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.49%, Nashik Rural at 97.57%, and MMC at 97.38%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus. Even though Covid-19 cases have reduced drastically, the fight against the virus continues. Citizens should complete their vaccination doses and ensure their friends, family, and acquaintances are fully vaccinated as well. A 100% vaccination rate will aid in fighting the virus in future.