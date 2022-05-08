One new case in city

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik city witnessed one new Covid-19 case on Sunday (May 08, 2022). With the addition of this case, the total number of positive cases till date in the district rose to 4,76,061.

As most citizens have recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district stands at 4,67,156. Only a single patient tested positive in the past 24 hours within Nashik Municipal Corporation’s boundary.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,72,814, while the recovery number touched 2,68,704. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients till date stands at 1,77,115, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,810. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 13,882, while the recovered tally reached 13,518. The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.