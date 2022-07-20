One lakh trees to expand green cover

NASHIK: Various activities are undertaken on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation to achieve the objective of a Clean Nashik, Green Nashik. As a part of this, one lakh saplings will be planted across the city on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation. Various social institutions have come forward to this environmental cause. In the meanwhile, tree plantation work is also in progress, and about 50,000 saplings are being planted through the CSR fund.

Apart from this, 500 trees are being planted at Buddha Vihar at Phalke Smarak on behalf of the Indian Oil Company. Bharat Petroleum is also interested in the plantation. Space will also be made available to this company on behalf of the municipal corporation. 2000 trees are being planted at the riverside in the Anandvalli area on behalf of the environment conservation committee. Actor and tree lover Sayaji Shinde’s organisation Sahyadri Devrai has also provided 2000 saplings of various species.

1,365 native saplings have been obtained from Deorai Nursery in Pune, including 850 Pimpal, 125 Peru, 40 sour tamarind and 350 Taman. Under the large-scale tree plantation drive, one lakh trees will be planted on premises of various social institutions, schools, colleges, government premises etc. To implement the Green Nashik concept, tree plantation will be done in all six divisions, namely Nashik Road, West, East, Panchvati, Satpur and new Nashik.

As per the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Garden Department Vijaykumar Mundhe is working hard for the success of this extensive tree plantation drive. The Municipal Corporation is not only focusing on planting trees but also trying to maintain the planted trees. Meanwhile, various tree plantation organisations have taken responsibility for tree maintenance along with tree planting on their own initiative.