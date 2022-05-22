One kilo wheat to sustain family

NASHIK: As certain sections of people faced a financial crunch during the pandemic, the Government of India extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in March 2020 to cater to the basic food necessity of the poor people.

The government allocated Rs 1.70 crore for the ration to provide adequate ration supply to 80 crore people in the country and seven crore people in the state.

With four months still left for the scheme, the government has cut off the wheat supply and increased the rice supply among the cardholders. The ration cardholders used to get 5 kg surplus foodgrains in addition to the monthly fixed foodgrains under the yojana (scheme). They were supposed to receive the excess ration till September end.

However, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the country is witnessing wheat shortage and thus, the allocation of wheat supply for the state has been cut. Accordingly, the department has reduced wheat allocation to the district. Earlier, the beneficiaries were receiving three kg wheat and two kg rice under the scheme.

However, they will get one kg wheat instead of three and four kg rice from now onwards. While reducing the allotment, the state government has asked people to eat rice products like khichdi more than rotis.

Earlier, the government stopped sugar supply in ration shops under the guise of safeguarding cardholders’ health and saving them from diabetes.

Under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme, the beneficiaries were getting three kg wheat and two kg rice. Now, they will get two kg wheat and three kg rice.

Just two days ago, malpractice got unfolded at a ration shop number 121 in the Pawan Nagar area of CIDCO, and the supply department ordered a probe into the matter.

A video clip recorded by residents exposed the shopkeeper unloading half stock in his shop and the remaining stock at another person’s wholesale shop. Further investigations revealed a supply chain official was involved in the scam and tried to intervene during the probe.

Due to the war, the price of wheat has reached Rs 35 kg per kg in general stores. If such officials themselves promote black marketing, how will the general public trust government officials and afford basic commodities?