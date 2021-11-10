One injured in leopard attack at Igatpuri

NASHIK: While the fear of leopards was seemed lowered in Diwali, on Tuesday again in Igatpuri city, a leopard attacked a person.

The incident took place at 5.30 a.m. and has created a stir in the Sahyadrinagar area of ​​Igatpuri city. There is a lot of fear among the citizens as leopards have not been caught in the cage set up by the Forest department. The citizens here are demanding urgent solutions to this issue.

A resident named Narayan Nikam from the Sahyadrinagar area of ​​Igatpuri city was attacked by a leopard at his residence. The incident took place at 5.30 am on Tuesday. The attack took place when Narayan Nikam was on his way to see what had happened when he heard the sound of a rack falling. The leopard, which was 2 to 3 feet tall, jumped on Narayan Nikam, but he retaliated.

As the leopard was forced back, the shoe rack came between Nikam and the leopard. As soon he started shouting, the leopard ran away. The injured Narayan Nikam has been admitted to Railway Hospital, Igatpuri for further treatment, and his condition is stable. For the last several days, leopards have been roaming in this area, but they are not been trapped in the cages.