One cop one criminal watch scheme by IG Dighavkar

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>In order to reduce crime in Nashik circle, a criminal adoption scheme will be implemented in which a single cop will adopt a single criminal to keep a watch on him, informed newly appointed special Inspector General Police, Nashik cirlce Dr Pratap Dighavkar.</p>.<p>He was interacting with media persons after he took charge of the post on Wednesday.</p><p>Dr Dighavkar stated that police officials and personnel are also maintaining law and order while fighting against Corona and claimed that crime has been reduced due to Corona.</p><p>Over the issue of cheating of farmers, he stated that immediate note of the farmer’s complaint will be taken.</p><p>The number of check posts in boundary areas of the district will be increased to stop illegal transport of weapons, liquor and other things from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh boundaries.</p><p>A criminal exchange scheme will be started in coordination with officials from these states, he also stated.</p><p>Police force will strive hard to maintain law and order in all the five districts falling under Nashik circle. People in Nashik are law abiding.</p><p>A planning is being made with care to restart industries and businesses during unlock phase, Dr Dighavkar said and added, “I will work to ensure justice to citizens.”</p>.<p><em>Farmers in the district are selling their agriculture produce to traders from outside states.</em></p><p><em>However, the traders are cheated them. Cheating of farmers will not be allowed in Nashik circle. If traders fail to give money to farmers within eight days, orders will be given to nab them, Dr Dighavkar said.</em></p>.<p><em>“I am always available for police personnel and common people during my office timings. Anyone can meet me without prior permission. In case there is no help from police or difficulty, citizens should contact on mobile number 9773149999”, Dr Dighavkar has urged.</em></p>