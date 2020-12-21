One blood donor saves lives of many: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The best kind of donation is blood donation, and one blood donor saves the lives of many, expressed District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at the inauguration of a mega blood donation camp organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation. </p>.<p>NCP City President Ranjan Thakre, Nashik Cyclists Foundation President Rajendra Wankhede, secretary Dr. Manisha Raundal and treasurer Ravindra Dusane were present. After inspecting the blood donation camp, Bhujbal said, "Nashik Cyclists Foundation has made a great contribution in the social, cultural, and sports fields of the city." The foundation has done a great job in spreading the identity of Nashik city all over the world through the cycling initiative.</p><p>The Guardian Minister lauded the efforts taken by the organisers and said that they, in the real sense, explained the true meaning of blood donation and the pivotal role of the donor. Work on health issues, however, continued unabated at a time when many blood donation programmes across the state were closed in the wake of the Corona crisis. </p><p>Therefore, an unprecedented event occurred in the state during this period. This is for the first time that there is such a huge shortage of blood in the state. The government had to declare blood shortage for the first time, Bhujbal added. He appealed to fill this blood deficit by organising maximum blood donation camps in the district.</p>