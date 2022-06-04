One arrested over theft of cooking oil

NASHIK: Amid surge in cooking oil prices, Panchavati police have arrested a thief from Thane who had stolen cooking oil cans worth lakhs of rupees from a shop in Sharadchandra Pawar Market Yard in Nashik.

According to the police, a case was registered at Panchavati police station by J M Traders, a wholesale grocery store at market yard on May 11 against unknown person for stealing material worth Rs 4.76 lakhs. In this case, under the guidance of senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Sitaram Kolhe and PI (administration) Ranjit Nalwade, assistant police inspector Satyavan Pawar and his team memebers checked the CCTV footage on the way from the spot and found a suspicious tempo in it.

In this connection, with the help of senior PI Milind Desai and API Yogesh Kale of Navghar police, Thane district, the suspect Mahavir Johar Singh Kumawat (34, Silver Park, Meera Road East, Thane) has been arrested and interrogated. He and two other accomplices confessed to the theft.