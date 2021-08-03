One arrested in wildlife trafficking

Nashik: Following a complaint lodged by a conscious citizen on the toll-free number 1926 of Hello Forest of the Forest department, Forest Ranger Yeola and Nandgaon forest workers raided a shop called A One Paint Shop and Fish Aquarium on Manmad-Malegaon road. The shop owner Salim Sattar Sheikh Rao was found with seven Indian parrots illegally hidden in two cages and 17 small and big turtles kept in water in a glass vessel.

He was then arrested with all the charges for further investigation under 40,44,48 (b) 50 (5), 51,52 and 57 of the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. The accused was remanded to forest custody for two days for further investigation into the crime while he was produced before the first class court. The buyers of the wildlife will be investigated by the forest department.

Shopkeepers sell wild animals and birds illegally under the name of pet sales shop and many citizens buy such animals and birds. An appeal has been made by the Forest Department to report it to the toll-free number 1926.

The action was taken under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, East, Nashik, Sujit Nevese, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Bashir Sheikh, Forest Range Officer, Yeola, Tanhaji Bhujbal, Forest Range Officer, Nandgaon, Bhagwan Jadhav, Forester, Manmad, Mohan Pawar, Forester, Rajapur, Magan Rathod, Forester Kasari and others took part in the action.