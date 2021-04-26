Once more, the chirping of sparrows echoes in the air

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A youngster from Vajgaon, Janardan Aher, provides food and water to the birds, which has, once again, increased the chirping of birds. Aher, a fabrication businessman at Vajgaon in Deola taluka, is currently witnessing lockdown like others due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Instead of wasting time living at home under government restrictions, he was struck with the idea to do something for the birds when he saw birds searching for water on the deserted streets.</p>.<p>The youth took an empty can of iron oil and cut it into four sides, and facilitated birds with water in the can. Due to this, the chirping of sparrows (Goraiya) has increased in the area surrounding Aher’s house. Aher said, “Citizens should not only provide a lot of food and water for the birds in their area but also provide some other facilities like a shelter in their area that will provide a natural habitat for these declining bird species. </p><p>The birds will get food, water, and healthy life. If there are birds, there is nature. If there is nature, we will stay and survive,” he said while appealing to the youth. The rapid urbanisation had resulted in the shrinking of the natural habitats of these birds. The fast pace of the population explosion and unplanned construction had resulted in the sparrows getting extinct. </p><p>As per a research study conducted by a team of scientists, there was a marked decline in the number of sparrows across all the cities in the past decade. However, in the rural areas, the bird could still be spotted. Suggesting ways to improve the number of species, it said, “The people must build natural boundary walls instead of concrete walls and put artificial nests made by the experts, to attract Goraiya.</p>