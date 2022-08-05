Heritage Walk at Ramshej fort tomorrow

Dindori tehsildar Pankaj Pawar informed that this Heritage Walk programme will be inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

Under this programme, 75 adorable trees like Vad, Pimpal will be planted by the dignitaries present on this occasion.

Also, the heirs of the freedom fighters from Dindori taluka will be felicitated and all the government officials and employees will participate in this Heritage Walk.The programme will be held in the presence of District Collector Gangatharan D, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Leena Bansod.