Om Mahajan sets cycling record

Nashik: Along with Wine Capital, Nashik is now moving towards Cycle Capital. Nashik's cyclists have gained international fame. Om Hitendra Mahajan, a 17-year-old cyclist, has completed the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a bicycle in just eight days and has managed to win another title for Nashik.



Om Mahajan is the son of Dr Hitendra Mahajan from Nashik who completed the Race Across America (RAM) competition. He cycled 3,900 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Om's record has been recorded internationally.



He started his campaign on November 13, 2020 at 6:22 am from Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Facing the ups and downs, difficult ghats and various changes in the environment, Om entered Kanyakumari around 2 pm today.



After the completion of the campaign, everyone, including the helping team, cheered for the successful journey. After the news of record reached the cyclists in Nashik, praised through social media.



Niten Thakkar was Om's coach while Om's uncle Dr Mahendra Mahajan was his helping member with father Dr Hitendra Mahajan, Dr Nitin Raundal, Sagar Bondarde, Milind Wallekar, Purvansh Lakhlani, Balbhim Kamble, Kabir Rachure, Rahul Bhand.



The route: Srinagar - Delhi - Jhansi - Nagpur Hyderabad - Bangalore - Madurai Kanyakumari.

