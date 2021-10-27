Ojhar Airport to be included in Krishi Udan Scheme

NASHIK: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ministry of Civil Aviation, assured MP Hemant Godse that the Ojhar Airport, Nashik, will be included in Krishi Udan Scheme soon to boost the development of farmers in the district and North Maharashtra.

Nashik is famous as the agricultural district throughout the country, and 70% of the district's population is dependent on agriculture. Therefore, the airport's inclusion will higher the farmers' profit margins and improve their financial condition.

Due to the persistent efforts of MP Hemant Godse, the country's first Kisan Rail was started from Deolali to Danapur to transport the farmers' produce to other states and improve their financial condition. Initially running twice a week, the train started running thrice a week due to the overwhelming response from the farmers.

The district is known for its agricultural produce ranging from onions to vegetables and fruits. However, due to the perishable nature of the commodities, Godse demanded air services for agri-produce transport, along with the railways. His efforts have bore fruits as the ministry assured the airport's inclusion in its scheme that provides the air transport facility to farmers at affordable rates.

He met Aviation Minister Scindia and Joint Secretary of the Ministry Ms.Usha Padhee and spoke about the large scale production of farm produce in the district and how farmers can save themselves from huge losses if the ministry provides adequate air transport facilities to them. He added that the on-time supply of their products to other states and countries will provide financial stability to the farmers.

The ministry, in its response, assured Godse about the inclusion of Ojhar Airport in the Krishi Udan Scheme. The scheme aims to improve the value realisation of agriculture products.