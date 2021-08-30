Officials to face suspension for medical negligence

NASHIK: Now, health officials will face suspension for medical negligence. “Immediate suspension action will be taken if the patient will be shifted from one department to another due to negligence of the medical officer while serving in the health department. And if it is observed that the patient died due to not getting proper treatment in time. In this case, disciplinary action will be taken for violating the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

According to a government circular, a patient admitted to the accident department of a government hospital due to chest pain died owing to untimely treatment and negligence of the health officials towards him. The patient could have been saved if he had received treatment in time, the circular said. Taking note of this, the Health Minister has issued the notification. The circular has been sent to all the government hospitals in the state for immediate implementation.