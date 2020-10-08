Occupying public places for protests not acceptable: SC
Deshdoot Times

Occupying public places for protests not acceptable: SC

Abhishek Vibhandik

NEW DELHI :

The Supreme Court today (Wednesday) said that occupying public places like Shaheen Bagh is not acceptable and such a space cannot be occupied "indefinitely" for p...

