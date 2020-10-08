Occupying public places for protests not acceptable: SC

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>The Supreme Court today (Wednesday) said that occupying public places like Shaheen Bagh is not acceptable and such a space cannot be occupied "indefinitely" for protests.</p>.<p>"Occupying public places like Shaheen Bagh for protests is not acceptable and such a space cannot be occupied indefinitely", Justice Sanjay Kishan, who is heading the bench said.</p><p>The court also said that the public places, space cannot be occupied in such manner. Indeterminable number of people cannot block public roads, restrict public movement and cause inconvenience to a large number of people, it said in its verdict.</p><p>The top court passed the judgement, after hearing a batch of petitions against the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests which had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the National Capital last December.</p>