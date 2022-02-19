Objections to be heard on Feb 23

NASHIK: On the instructions of the State Election Commission for the Nashik Municipal Corporation Five Year Election, the municipal administration had on February 1 announced the draft ward structure of a total of 44 wards in the city and invited objections on it.

Its deadline was February 14 at 3 p.m. A total of 211 objections have been received by the corporation during this period and the hearing will be held on February 23. The schedule of hearing has been announced by the municipal administration. CIDCO Joint Director Ashwin Kumar Mudgal will be coming to Nashik for hearing as he has been appointed by the State Election Commission.

The hearing of the objections will start from 10 am. The hearing will be held in the meeting room next to the Commissioner’s office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. In this, objections will be heard according to the group number. Out of total 211 objections, 201 objections are about boundary and 2 are about description, 2 are about name. A total of 211 objections have been lodged against the other five reservations.